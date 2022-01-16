Former Alabama national championship quarterback and husband of a well-known country music singer has been arrested in Nashville on felony aggravated assault charges, according to reports.

According to a report in the Nashville Tennessean, former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker was arrested in Nashville on Saturday morning and charged with felony aggravated assault.

Backer, 49, is best known for leading Alabama to the 1992 national championship, and he has a 35-2-1 record as the school’s all-time winning quarterback.

He is being held in Davidson County on a (dollar)10,000 bond and is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the report.

There were no further details provided.

According to the report, Barker is married to country music singer Sara Evans and hosts a radio show on Tuscaloosa’s 100.9 FM.