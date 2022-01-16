Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker is accused of attempting to run over his wife Sara Evans with his car.

According to jail records and news reports, former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker was arrested in Tennessee on felony domestic violence charges for allegedly attempting to hit his wife, singer Sara Evans, with a vehicle.

Barker, 49, was arrested early Saturday morning at the Davidson County Jail.

His initial booking was at 4:10 a.m., according to jail records, which list his full name as Harry Jerome Barker.

Barker is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court documents.

He was released from jail shortly before 7:30 p.m. after posting a bond of (dollar)10,000.

Because the charge was domestic in nature, he had to be held for at least 12 hours.

Attempts to contact law enforcement officials in Nashville and Davidson County for comment have been fruitless.

According to the Tennessean, Barker tried to run over two people leaving a party around 1:30 a.m., according to documents filed with Metro Nashville General Sessions Court.

According to the arrest affidavit, Barker allegedly reversed his vehicle “at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them, but missing.”

The occupants of the vehicle called police after Barker drove away from the house, according to the affidavit.

When Barker drove by the house later, police made contact with him.

Barker and the victim are married but separated, according to ABC3340, which cites the same affidavit.

According to the report, there was probable cause to believe Barker attempted to strike the victim with a vehicle illegally.

Evans’ publicists did not respond to a request for comment right away.

In 1994, Barker, the quarterback for Alabama’s national championship team in 1992, was voted fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Barker was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL draft but never played in the league, instead choosing to play professionally in Canada before finishing his career with the original XFL’s Birmingham Thunderbolts.