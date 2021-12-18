Former Army generals fear a CIVIL WAR in 2024 if some parts of the US military reject the election results.

Former Army generals are concerned about a CIVIL WAR in 2024 if the election results are not accepted by some elements of the US military.

THREE former Army generals have issued a stark warning today, stating that if the 2024 election is not accepted by some military branches, the United States may face civil war.

Generals Paul D Eaton, Antonio M Taguba, and Brigadier General Steven M Anderson made the doomsday predictions while urging leaders to take a number of preventive measures, including “war-gaming” an attempted coup.

Former military leaders told The Washington Post on Friday that they were “increasingly concerned” about the “potential for lethal chaos,” which could put all Americans in grave danger.

“Should another insurgency occur, the potential for a total breakdown of the chain of command along partisan lines – from the top of the chain to squad level – is significant,” the generals wrote.

“It’s impossible to dismiss the possibility of rogue units banding together to support the ‘rightful’ commander in chief.”

Their remarks follow the events of the previous election, during which outgoing President Donald Trump made several baseless claims, including famously insisting that he “won the election” while on the golf course after learning he had lost to Joe Biden.

In a stunning u-turn following the deadly riot at the US Capitol, he only reluctantly conceded defeat to his Democrat opponent the following January.

However, the commanders expressed their growing concern that history would repeat itself if the country were to be split again.

“Imagine two commanders in chief: a newly reelected Biden issuing orders, and Trump (or another Trumpian figure) issuing orders as the head of a shadow government,” they continued.

“Imagine state and federal politicians inadvertently installing a losing candidate as president.”

“It is not outlandish to say that a military breakdown could lead to civil war in such a scenario,” they wrote.

The generals, on the other hand, suggested that it could be avoided if “decisive action is taken now.”

Donald Trump has not said whether he will run for President again in 2024, despite his team’s hints that he might.

Rep Ronny Jackson, who served as the White House physician for many years and is now a member of Congress, said his former boss was leaning toward “yes” in making a bid to return to power.

“He says he’s going to run, so we’ll see,” Jackson said on Capitol Hill to Business Insider.

“He’s always said he’ll do it.”

“He’s seriously considering it — he’ll most likely do it — so we’ll see.”

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.