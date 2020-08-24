Former Beijing school principal helping rural school kids

Liu Jianwen, 65, used to be the head of Taoranting Elementary School in Beijing’s Xicheng district. Nowadays, he is the principal of a small elementary school in Bangou village, situated in Fuping county, Hebei province. Since September 2016, he has been participating in a project pairing retired principals with less well-off schools in the countryside.

Fuping county is located in an impoverished area of the Yanshan-Taihang mountain ranges. As a mountainous region with little cultivatable land and poor transport links, it is officially classed as a national poverty-stricken county.

The cooler temperatures in the mountains compared with Beijing mean that the children there are already wearing padded jackets, their hands and faces flushed with cold. Inside the classroom there is only a concrete blackboard, and the children sit on stools without backs, Liu explained.

Faced with such difficulties, Liu often tells his students that happiness comes from struggle. “Even though you’re living in a poverty-stricken area deep in the mountains, you have to work hard to find your value in life,” he said.

Liu spends three or four days every month at Bangou Village Elementary School. During this time, he attends classes and offers suggestions on various improvements.

To further improve the professional level of the school’s teachers, he invites outstanding educators from Beijing to take part in the “poverty alleviation through education” project. So far, nearly 30 educational research activities have been held, which continue to improve the level of teaching at the school and have had a marked effect on the children’s test scores.

The project has received strong support from dozens of elementary schools in Beijing. In the past four years, the educational research projects at Bangou Village Elementary School have attracted teachers from nearly 20 schools in the surrounding area, with more than 400 participants.

In order to give the children a more rounded education, Liu specially invited an art teacher from Xicheng district. In addition, he has also taught himself various art skills at home, which he then passed on to the students.

“The principal designs different classes according to different grades. Sometimes he has six art classes a day without taking a break,” explained Jiang Han, a fourth-grader at Bangou Village Elementary School.

Every time before going to the countryside, Liu first prepares what he will be teaching. Although he has spent tens of thousands of yuan of his own money on teaching aids and materials for the students such as sketch paper, he believes that it is well worth it.

“It’s our duty to ensure that students from poor families can get a better education and to prevent students from dropping out of school,” said Li Yi, the deputy head of Xicheng district. This project is aimed at using education to prevent poverty being passed down through generations.

According to Huo Likai, deputy director of the Xicheng district Service Liaison and Poverty Alleviation Cooperation Office, 46 elementary and secondary schools in Xicheng district have now been paired with schools in Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Qinghai, and Henan. Since 2018, more than 10 education poverty alleviation projects have also been launched. Together, these have played an important role in improving the quality of education, consolidating the results of poverty alleviation, and preventing areas from falling back into poverty.

Xiang Chuanjie, director of the Office of Beijing Municipal Leading Group for Poverty Reduction, Cooperation and Assistance, said he believes that education should be the cornerstone of poverty alleviation. In his opinion, retired principals such as Liu Jianwen have devoted themselves and achieved precision poverty alleviation, which is a welcome sight in Beijing’s campaign to eradicate poverty.