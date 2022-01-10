Former British detainee recalls his ordeal at Guantanamo Bay after more than two decades

‘An American project,’ says Moazzam Begg of the infamous site.

LONDON, U.K.

A British citizen who was detained and tortured by the US government at the infamous Guantanamo Bay detention center in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks says he is still fighting for justice.

“We’ve been campaigning against Guantanamo and also the Islamophobic policies that exist within the Western world since the beginning,” Moazzam Begg, one of the directors of the London-based advocacy group CAGE, told Anadolu Agency on the 20th anniversary of the prison’s opening in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Begg, who was apprehended in Pakistan’s Islamabad on Jan.

After his unjustified two-year detention, he “tried to seek accountability” at the International Criminal Court in The Hague and through the police by giving evidence about British intelligence’s role in torture, which is a crime.

He said he “sat with people who have ordered… an inquiry into the role of the British in torture” after giving testimony at a war crimes tribunal and meeting with UK government ministers.

“And we find that the governments of the United States of America and all of its allies that were involved in torture are above the law at every step of the way,” Begg said.

“None of them is held accountable for their role in the war on terror’s war crimes.”

Begg claimed that his attempt was a legal case “against torturers.”

According to him, British police investigated in the United States, Guantanamo Bay, and Libya, but “every time they found that the governments of Britain, America, and elsewhere would not cooperate with the police investigation.”

“So, once again, that indicates that the government is above the law.”

According to Begg, there are still 39 prisoners at the detention camp who are being held without charges.

“American President George (W) Bush opened the facility, but he also released… over 500 detainees,” he said, adding that his successor Barack Obama failed to follow through on his promise to close the facility and prosecute those involved in torture.

“Imagine if someone from any other country said ‘I believe torture works,'” said Begg, quoting former President Donald Trump.

