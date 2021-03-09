Former CAF president Ahmad Ahmad’s suspension reduced to two years

LAUSANNE, March 8 (Xinhua) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced on Monday that former Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad’s five-year ban from football-related activities has been reduced to two years.

Ahmad, who had been CAF president and FIFA vice president since 2017, was found guilty of violating several of the FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE), including abuse of office, distribution of gifts and misappropriations of funds during his presidency.

A five-year ban from taking part in all football-related activities at national and international level was imposed by FIFA on November 23, 2020, as well as a fine of 200,000 Swiss francs (about 220,000 US dollars).

Following the punishment, Ahmad appealed the FIFA decision to CAS and the appeal was partially upheld after a hearing taking place on March 2 and 3, 2021. CAS has decided to reduce the suspension to two years and cut the fine from 200,000 Swiss francs to 50,000.

Despite the commutation, Ahmad is still ruled out from participating in the CAF elections, scheduled to be held in Rabat, Morocco on Friday. Enditem