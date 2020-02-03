Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte aims dig at Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola

Antonio Conte won the Premier League and FA Cup during his time at Chelsea before he was sacked while the Blues lined up Maurizio Sarri in his place

Inter Milan and former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has taken a swipe at Liverpool and Manchester City managers Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola for their early trophy records.

Italian coach Conte was sacked as Chelsea boss in Jult 2018 after two seasons, having helped the Blues to the Premier League crown in his first term, before backing that up with the FA Cup title the following year.

With both men now ruling the roost in English football, Conte has pointed out that he made an immediate impression during his time in the Premier League, unlike both Klopp and Guardiola.

“At Chelsea, I won the Premier League in the first year and the FA Cup in the second year,” he said on Friday.

“Klopp hasn’t won anything yet in England after four years and Guardiola didn’t win anything in his first year.”

Still in his first season at Inter, Conte has turned the Nerazzurri into genuine title contenders for the Serie A.

He brought in a trio of Premier League players in the January transfer window in an attempt to improve the squad too, with the £17m arrival of Christian Eriksen the marquee signing.

And Conte says that he was delighted to snap a player of the Dane’s quality, insisting it shows the improvements the club has made over the last six months.

The 50-year-old continued: “From the very first day, I explained what would happen during this transfer window: there would be a need to strike a balance between incomings and outgoings.

“This is exactly what happened. Eriksen wasn’t playing a lot for Tottenham, but he’s in a good condition.

“He completed his third session yesterday, today will be his fourth. He’s at the beginning of understanding our idea of football.

“We’ve spoken a lot with him in order to help him understand what we want from him. He’s a player who takes things on board quickly, so we’re happy to have him here.

“He’s a midfielder who possesses quality and vision, while he’s also capable of scoring. He joins a midfield that already has good characteristics.

“I’m happy that Young, Moses and Eriksen decided to come to Inter.

“Eriksen is a great coup for the club because he’s a player that had options open to him. But he chose us, and this means that Inter are being viewed in the right way from the outside. We work to be seen with this prestige.”