Former chief lawyer Dame Elish Angiolini will lead the public investigation into the Sarah Everard affair.

‘I will make certain that the issues raised by this terrible tragedy are thoroughly investigated and that the necessary lessons are learned,’ said the respected legal chief.

Dame Elish Angiolini, Scotland's former Lord Advocate, has been named to lead the inquiry into the "issues raised" by Sarah Everard's kidnapping, rape, and murder.

After falsely arresting Everard on a London street in March, serving police officer Wayne Couzens was sentenced to life in prison for her murder.

Following the case, Dame Elish Angiolini, Scotland’s top lawyer in her previous roles as Lord Advocate and solicitor-general, will lead a two-part inquiry.

The first part of the investigation will focus on the issues raised by the Everard case, while the second will look at broader policing issues.

After the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) discovered that several officers shared “offensive and inappropriate” messages about the Everard case, five officers are facing misconduct proceedings.

“I am deeply honoured to have been asked to chair this vital inquiry, which comes at a pivotal moment for policing,” said Dame Elish Angiolini.

“The assassination of Sarah Everard was shocking, and I will make certain that the issues raised by this heinous crime are thoroughly investigated and that the necessary lessons are learned.”

Dame Elish, the Principal of St Hugh’s College in Oxford, previously led a review of how the Crown Prosecution Service and the Metropolitan Police Service investigate and prosecute rape cases in 2015.

In Scotland, she has also conducted reviews into deaths in custody and complaints of police misconduct.

“We owe it to Sarah Everard and her loved ones to quickly understand what went wrong and prevent something like this from ever happening again,” Home Secretary Priti Patel said.

“The Angiolini Inquiry will shed light on the flaws that allowed a serving police officer to abuse his power in such a heinous manner, as well as make recommendations for policing reform.”

“I am delighted that Dame Elish has agreed to chair the Inquiry, as she will bring a wealth of legal and criminal justice expertise to this role.”

