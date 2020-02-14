Former Chinese vice provincial governor arrested for taking bribes

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — The Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) announced Friday it has decided to arrest Li Qian, former vice governor of north China’s Hebei Province, for suspected bribe-taking.

The National Supervisory Commission (NSC) has completed the investigation into his case and handed it over to prosecuting agencies, the SPP said.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the NSC announced last month that Li had been expelled from the CPC and dismissed from public office for multiple violations.