Former Chinese vice provincial governor indicted for bribery

A former vice governor of northern China’s Hebei Province has been indicted on charges of taking bribes, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) said Tuesday.

Li Qian was accused of taking advantage of his various former positions to seek profits for others and accepting vast sums of money and gifts in return, the SPP said in a statement.

Li’s case had been investigated by the National Supervisory Commission and handed over to the SPP. Upon the designation of the SPP, the first branch of the Beijing People’s Procuratorate reviewed the case and filed it in the Beijing Municipal No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court, the SPP said.