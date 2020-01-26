Former Commons speaker becomes politics professor in University of London

LONDON, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow has become a part-time professor of politics at Royal Holloway, University of London, local media reported.

“We can confirm that the Right Honourable John Bercow has joined the Department of Politics, International Relations and Philosophy at Royal Holloway, University of London, as professor of politics,” a spokeswoman said.

“Professor Bercow will work with undergraduate and postgraduate students on a part-time basis, and will contribute to teaching across the curriculum,” the spokesman said.

Bercow made his debut Friday by giving a talk to parliamentary studies students at the institution.

Bercow, who began to run the daily business of the House of Commons in 2009 and kept lawmakers in line with robust cries of “Order”, left the Speaker’s chair last year and has been replaced by Lindsay Hoyle.

As one of the key jobs in British politics, the Speaker keeps order in the House of Commons debates and calls members of parliament to speak.