Former county prosecutor admits to defrauding law firms of nearly (dollar)243,000.

Former county prosecutor admits to defrauding law firms out of nearly (dollar)243,000.

In federal court on Monday, a former assistant district attorney and private lawyer in Fayette County was charged with stealing nearly (dollar)243,000 of his clients’ money, which he allegedly repaid after obtaining personal loans, according to authorities.

John William Eddy, 39, has agreed to a plea deal with the US Attorney’s Office in Harrisburg, under which he will forego a grand jury indictment and enter a plea to a criminal information accusing him of misappropriating funds between 2016 and 2020.

The plea hearing has yet to be scheduled.

His legal license has been revoked.

When someone cooperates in an investigation, federal prosecutors typically file criminal information, bypassing the usual grand jury process.

Eddy is a private attorney who runs Eddy Law Office and is a former prosecutor and Uniontown solicitor.

He stole money from the family of a woman who died in a car accident and a variety of other clients, according to the FBI and the US attorney’s office in Harrisburg, and then obtained loans to repay those he defrauded after his arrest in June 2019 on state DUI and drug charges.

Because the US attorney’s office in Pittsburgh recused itself, the case was prosecuted in Harrisburg.

