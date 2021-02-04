Former ECB chief Draghi appointed to form Italy’s new gov’t

ROME, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Former chief of European Central Bank (ECB) Mario Draghi was appointed to form Italy’s new government, the office of President Sergio Mattarella said on Wednesday.

“This morning, the president of the Republic has received professor Mario Draghi, to whom he has assigned the task of forming a new government,” Secretary-General of the Italian Presidency Ugo Zampetti told a press conference.

His announcement came after Mattarella and Draghi held talks for over one hour at the Quirinale presidential palace.

As anticipated by Mattarella on Tuesday evening, Draghi will be tasked with forming a non-political cabinet to lead Italy in the next crucial months — through the challenges of the ongoing pandemic and the efforts for an economic recovery.

The appointment came after exploratory talks to recompose the previous government failed on Tuesday.