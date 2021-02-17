Former Ecuadorian president Gustavo Noboa dies at 83

QUITO, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — Ecuadorian ex-president Gustavo Noboa died Tuesday at the age of 83 from a heart attack while convalescing from meningioma brain surgery he underwent in the United States on Feb. 9, according to a close friend of the former head of state.

Noboa passed away at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida.

In a message posted to Twitter, Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno lamented Noboa’s death and said he would declare national mourning in his honor.

“Ecuador is in mourning. Starting tomorrow, I will declare national mourning in memory of Gustavo Noboa, former president of the republic. A beloved friend, respected democrat, ethical educator of youth and patriot. My condolences to his family and friends,” Moreno said.

Politicians and friends of Noboa also expressed their condolences on social media.

On Jan. 22, 2000, then vice-president Noboa assumed presidency by constitutional succession after then president Jamil Mahuad was overthrown.

Noboa, a native of the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil, was a doctor of jurisprudence, who also served as university professor and governor of the southwest province of Guayas.

He was married to Maria Isabel Baquerizo, with whom he had six children. Enditem