Former England rugby star Jonny Wilkinson faces £750,000 tax bill

Former England rugby ace Jonny Wilkinson is involved in a stand-off with French tax authorities that could land him with a bill of more than £750,000.

Wilkinson, 40, has had to keep £765,000 in his image rights company, which he wanted to voluntarily wind up six years ago, in case he is clobbered by the French taxman.

The authorities are investigating Wilkinson’s commercial deals during his five-year spell with top French side Toulon.

Companies House documents reveal: ‘Matters remain ongoing with regards to the company’s tax affairs in France.

‘It is not possible to conclude the liquidation until the matter has been fully resolved. Sufficient funds have been retained to meet the full extent of any potential further tax liabilities.’

Wilkinson has already received £5.5 million in shareholder payouts from the image rights company, called Jonny W Ltd.

Paperwork for the firm, set up in 1998 – the year Wilkinson made his England debut – confirmed some of the substantial assets the star accrued during his stellar career in England and France.

Wilkinson is best known for his last-minute drop goal that won the 2003 Rugby World Cup for England in the final against Australia.

He was then voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The former fly-half won 91 caps playing for England and retired in 2014. With his wife Shelley Jenkins he was a guest at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Last week he declined to comment on the tax issue.