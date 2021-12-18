Former German Chancellor was said to have worked as a US intelligence informant.

Former German Chancellor served as a US intelligence informant, according to reports.

US military intelligence classified Willy Brandt as O-35-VIII.

BERLIN, GERMANY

According to a German magazine, former German Chancellor Willy Brandt was a US military intelligence Counter Intelligence Corps (CIC) informant for four years before coming to power in 1969-1974.

According to Der Spiegel, Brandt, who was a member of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), provided intelligence to the CIC from 1948 to March 17, 1952.

Willy Brandt, a SPD icon, was enlisted as an informant by the Militärgeheimdienst CIC.

Secret documents show that he met with the agents over 200 times.

Brandt informed the CIC about the FDJ, the DDR’s youth wing, and the ruling Socialist Unity Party (SED), according to the magazine.

According to the report, Brandt also gave information on the Soviet army’s shipyards, factories, railway system, and telephone network.

According to sources, he met CIC liaison officers more than 200 times in four years, all of whom classified him as trustworthy.

Brandt, who worked as an informant for four years, was assigned the code “O-35-VIII.”

After it was revealed that Gunter Guillaume, Brandt’s adviser and right-hand man, was a DDR spy, Brandt resigned, winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1971.

Brandt passed away in October.

Unkel, near Bonn, on August 8, 1992