Former German FM to join Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board

BERLIN, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel is set to join Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board and stand for election by shareholders at the next general meeting in May, the bank announced on Friday.

“We are very pleased to have won a dedicated proponent of Europe and transatlantic relations for our supervisory board,” said Paul Achleitner, chairman of the supervisory board of Deutsche Bank.

Gabriel would make a “unique contribution” thanks to his government experience as German foreign minister as well as economic affairs minister and environment minister, the bank noted.

“I consider it a great honor to be appointed to the supervisory board of Deutsche Bank,” commented Gabriel, adding that Deutsche Bank had the opportunity and the responsibility to “help shape the future of the German and European economy.” Enditem