Former Home and Away actress Pia Miller attends the Oscars

Pia Miller has officially traded Summer Bay for Hollywood.

The 36-year-old former Home and Away star attended the Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday, on the arm of her millionaire Hollywood agent boyfriend, Patrick Whitesell.

Clearly excited to be in attendance at this year’s star-studded awards show, Pia shared a series of photos and videos from the event on Instagram.

‘Oh my…’ she simply captioned a photo of herself posing for pictures on the red carpet in front of the Oscar’s signage.

She also shared a series of behind the scenes photos and videos of herself getting ready for the event on Instagram Stories.

One photo showed off her makeup artist’s kit, while a second showed her jewellery for the night, with Pia branding it ‘essentials’.

She also shared a black and white photo of herself getting ready, with a hairstylist and makeup artist seen working on her as she stood in her dress.

Later filming herself of the red carpet, the smiling star shared a short video of herself and Patrick, 55, at the awards show.

Clutching her boyfriend’s arm, the couple smiled happily as they enjoyed their glitzy night out together.

Another photo posted to her Instagram Stories showed Patrick clutching a wine glass, with Pia drawing a white love heart on the picture.

Pia attended the prestigious awards ceremony in a floor-length navy blue and white polka dot dress.

The figure-hugging gown featured spaghetti straps, and she accessorised with a diamond necklace.

Pia was first linked to the Hollywood power agent in August last year, following her split with her longtime fiancé, Tyson Mullane, 31, in April.

The couple made their public debut at a Halloween party in Los Angeles in October, amid reports they started dating back in May.

She finally made their relationship Instagram official on Christmas Eve, sharing a loved-up photo with him outside of the Louvre in Paris, and captioning it ‘P²’.