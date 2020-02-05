Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi dies at 95

NAIROBI, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday morning at the Nairobi Hospital in the presence of his family, President Uhuru Kenyatta said.

“It is with profound sadness and sorrow that I announce the passing of a great African statesman, H.E. Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, the second president of the Republic of Kenya,” Kenyatta said in his proclamation.

“Our nation and our continent were immensely blessed by the dedication and service of the late Mzee Moi, who spent almost his entire adult life serving Kenya and Africa in a number of capacities,” said Kenyatta.

Kenyatta said the former president, who governed Kenya for 24 years until 2002 when he retired from politics, leaving a rich legacy behind him, served Kenya as an educator, a teacher, a legislator, a parliament member, a cabinet minister, the vice-president and finally as the president.

With 24 years at the helm, Moi remains the longest-serving leader in the country.

Moi stepped into apex leadership in 1978 after the death of Kenya’s founding father Jomo Kenyatta and immediately brought calm and confidence to a nation reeling in shock, following the unexpected death of the head of state.

“His legacy endures in Kenya even to this day, encapsulated in the Nyayo philosophy of ‘peace, love and unity’ that was his mantra throughout his tenure as our head of state and government,” said Kenyatta.

Moi was born in Kabarak village in Baringo County, Rift Valley and was raised by his paternal uncle following the early death of his father.