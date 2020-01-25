Former Lebanese PM warns against civil strife

BEIRUT, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Saad Hariri warned on Thursday against civil strife amid violent clashes witnessed on a daily basis in the country, LBCI local TV channel reported.

“The best achievement of protests is that they have united Lebanese people from different sects and unified their demands. This historical achievement create pressure on political parties and leaders, so the uprising should be protected against civil strife,” Hariri said.

He also added that it is not acceptable to resort to violence while protesting and people are free to express their opinions in a peaceful manner.

Hariri’s government has resigned few days following Lebanon’s uprising based on protesters’ demands who were asking for a complete political overhaul in the country.

The new cabinet formed by new Prime Minister Hassan Diab faces great challenges of dealing with economic and financial crises in the country in a bid to regain the trust of the Lebanese and the international community.