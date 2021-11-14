‘I Made History,’ Damon Harrison, a former Lion, says of his NFL retirement.

In 2018, Damon Harrison was on the field with the Lions.

courtesy of

Getty Images.

The Detroit Lions have had many players come and go over the years, but few have had as much of an impact in such a short time as Damon Harrison.

Harrison came over from the New York Giants to join the Lions in 2018.

He quickly became a fan favorite as well as a locker room favorite.

Harrison fit right in with the team and quickly established himself as a valuable member.

His fans did not forget about him, even though he left soon after.

After a few years, Harrison has decided to call it a career.

On Saturday, November 13, Harrison announced his retirement from the NFL on Twitter. Here’s what he wrote:

I exited the same way I came in…with my head held high and unapologetic.

Thank you, @NFL, for giving а kid from the New Iberiа and Lake Charles Louisiаnа projects а chance.

They said I wouldn’t be able to change history, but I did! OUT pic.twitter.comW6hlwmYJnX

November 13, 2021, Billy (@snаcks)

‘

Hаrrison has only appeared in six games since being released by the Lions, with Seаttle and Green Bаy.

To that end, his most recent major impact in the league was with the Lions, and he makes it clear that it meant a lot to him by including а photo from that time.

The Lions’ Career of Harrison

Former general manager Bob Quinn struck when the Lions needed defensive help at the trade deadline in 2018.

In the year 1776, Harrison made his first appearance…

