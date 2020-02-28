Former Liverpool star Alberto Moreno sends second-leg warning to Atletico Madrid

Liverpool haven’t lost against European opposition at Anfield in over five years, but they need to beat Atletico convincingly to reach the quarter-finals

Liverpool’s defence of their Champions League trophy has come under threat after their 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in last week’s first leg at the Wanda Metropolitan, but Alberto Moreno is not overly worried for his former team.

Diego Simeone’s side travel to Merseyside next month having won 1-0 courtesy of Saúl Ñíguez’s 4th-minute goal in Spain.

The result puts them in the driving seat for the second leg, with the narrow advantage sure to be something they will use to their advantage.

But Jurgen Klopp’s Reds haven’t tasted defeat on Merseyside in continental combat since losing 3-0 to Cristiano Ronaldo’sReal Madrid in October 2014.

Moreno believes his former side will turn up the heat on their Spanish opponents in front of a passionate and vocal Anfield crowd.

The left-back, who played 141 games for the Anfield club before departing last summer, hinted that he reckons Simeone’s side will buckle under the pressure like so many previous sides have.

“I know how tight Anfield is and it’s clear that Atletico will suffer a lot,” he told La Vanguardia ahead of the second-leg.

Now at Villarreal, Moreno predicts that the tie will stay close until the end, although he gives Liverpool ‘more options to pass,’ he says that in a single game and with a tight 1-0 in the first leg, ‘anything can change’.

There could be some tetchiness to the second leg after Madrid’s players were reportedly left angry and surprised when Klopp accused them of play-acting in their 1-0 victory.

Post-match, Andy Robertson said the home side ‘started falling over’ while Virgil van Dijk added: ‘That is the way they play, that’s Spanish football’.

Atletico’s stars are said to be surprised by the complaints, and believe Klopp and Co should be ‘gracious’ in defeat and focus on the shortcomings of their own side, according to ESPN.

Klopp also accused the players and fans of over-celebrating after the final whistle, saying: “They got a result, the stadium wasn’t here to see sensational football, they got the result and so they are happy.

“There are a lot of happy faces tonight from Atletico. It’s only 1-0, we’re not 5-0 down. We don’t think it will be easy at our ground. For all Atletico fans who can get a ticket for the game, welcome to Anfield.”