According to a former maid, spoiled Prince Andrew forced her to run four flights of stairs to close curtains while he sat next to them.

While he sat next to his curtains, Prince Andrew had a maid climb four flights of stairs to close them.

Charlotte Briggs, a former Buckingham Palace employee, was moved to tears by the Duke of York’s foul-mouthed rants.

Prince Andrew, who had blown his top at a tiny gap in his curtains, screamed, “Can’t you f***ing do anything right?”

Charlotte, 47, said she was in tears and had to hide behind curtains to avoid the irritable and entitled royal.

She went on to say, “This man fought for his country in the Falklands but couldn’t even close his own curtains.”

“It was utterly ridiculous, but it revealed a lot about him.”

“Andrew certainly slowed things down.”

Other royals, such as Princes Charles and Edward, have been described as “wonderful,” according to Charlotte.

She started working at Buckingham Palace when she was 21 years old, in January 1996.

Within six months of Andrew’s divorce from Sarah Ferguson, she landed the “nobody wanted” job of being Andrew’s maid.

The grumpy Duke, who was 36 years old at the time and had served in the Falklands War, had a habit of flying off the handle and expecting everything to be done for him.

Charlotte broke her silence after he was stripped of his military titles in the United States as a result of a sex assault lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre.

Charlotte described how the Royal Crest was embroidered on his pillows, pyjamas, and teddies, which had to be placed dead centre on his four-poster.

“I’d been there six months when the opportunity to work as Andrew’s maid arose,” the mother of two from Halifax, West Yorkshire, explained.

“He’d moved back to the Palace following his divorce from Fergie.”

“Due to his temper tantrums and swearing, no one wanted the job.”

“It didn’t have any effect on me.”

I rationalized, ‘Fuck it, I’m going for it.’

“I’d moved from Yorkshire to Buckingham Palace to take on the responsibility of caring for the royals.”

“For the first few months, I hadn’t seen many royals.”

I worked in offices for the majority of my career.

“I saw Edward on my first day.”

He was friendly and helped me empty some bins by opening the door.

“However, this was my opportunity to accomplish what I’d come to London for.”

“I hadn’t been there long — certainly not long enough to look after a royal — but I figured I’d go ahead and do it and…

