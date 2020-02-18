Former Manchester United goalkeeper and Munich air disaster survivor Harry Gregg dies age 87 

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg has died at the age of 87.

Gregg was one of the survivors of the Munich air disaster in 1958 which claimed the lives of 23 people, and was heralded for his role in rescuing other passengers that day, including team-mates Sir Bobby Charlton, Dennis Viollet and Jackie Blanchflower.

He also helped Vera Lukic, the wife of a Yugoslavian diplomat who was pregnant at the time, and her two-year-old daughter.

He had only moved to United two months previously, joining the club in December 1957 for £23,500 – what was then a world-record fee for a goalkeeper.

His death was announced by the Harry Gregg Foundation on Monday morning.

‘It is with great sorrow that we inform of the death of Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg, OBE,’ it said in a statement posted on Facebook.

‘Harry passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family.’

Manchester United icons such as Rio Ferdinand and Gary Neville have been paying their respects on Twitter.

Ferdinand wrote: ‘Huge part of the clubs history, never to be forgotten!’

Gregg started his career at Windsor Park Swifts while he was still an apprentice joiner, also playing for his local club Coleraine before moving to England at the age of 18 to join Doncaster Rovers. He moved to United five years later.

Despite his nine years at the club, Gregg never received a winners medal while at Old Trafford.

He played in the 1958 FA Cup final defeat by Bolton Wanderers and was forced to sit out of the 1963 triumph with a shoulder injury.

United also won the league during his time there, but he did not play enough matches during the 1964-65 First Division campaign to earn a winners medal. He was then sold during the 1966-67 season, when the Red Devils once again went on to win the title.

On the international stage, Gregg won 25 caps and was named the best goalkeeper at the 1958 World Cup, where he helped Northern Ireland reach the quarter-finals.

After hanging up his gloves Gregg went into management, taking up the top job at Shrewsbury Town where he spent four years.

He also had stints at Swansea City, Crewe and Stoke City.

In 2012, Gregg was handed a belated testimonial by United, in which a full-strength Manchester United side, led by Sir Alex Ferguson, took on an Irish League select side.

United paid tribute to the Munich air disaster survivors only two weeks ago on the 62nd anniversary of the incident.

On the 60th anniversary of the tragedy two years ago, Gregg spoke to Sportsmail.

‘If I close my eyes, I can still recall every detail of what happened that day in Germany,’ he said.

‘My God, I wish I couldn’t. But I remember where everybody was sitting and what many of the boys said before we tried to take off in the snow for the third time.

‘Over the years, I have had some troubles dealing with it. Survivor’s guilt is what they call it, I believe. For many years I really did struggle even to face the families of some of my team-mates who died.

‘Why them? Why not me?’

Gregg’s death means that Sir Bobby Charlton is the only player still alive who survived the crash.