Former municipal political advisor expelled from CPC, office

Jiang Guowen, a former municipal political advisor for Harbin, capital city to northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of discipline and laws, the top anti-graft body announced Friday.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said in a statement that they had investigated Jiang, former chairman of the Harbin Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Jiang was found disloyal to the Party, trading power for money and sex and taking bribes, said the statement.

The statement noted Jiang had neglected duties while enforcing supervision and discipline, and severely damaged the political ecosystem in the regions where he used to work in.

He was also charged with abusing his positions to seek profit for others.

Jiang severely violated the Party’s political discipline and rules on frugality, organization, clean governance, work and life and is suspected of taking bribes, said the statement, adding that he showed no signs of restraint even after the 18th CPC National Congress.

Jiang’s qualification for delegate to the 12th CPC Heilongjiang Provincial Congress had been terminated, his illicit gains were confiscated and his case has been transferred to the procuratorate organs, said the statement.