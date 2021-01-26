Former NBA, CBA player Jared Cunningham joins Israeli club Bnei Herzliya

JERUSALEM, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Israeli basketball Super League club Bnei Herzliya has signed former NBA player Jared Cunningham, who recently played for China’s Shanghai Sharks, the Israeli club announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old shooting guard played college basketball at Oregon Staten, then selected with the 24th overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2012 NBA draft.

His NBA career, which lasted until 2016, included the Dallas Mavericks, Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers, the Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.

In total, Cunningham played 84 games in the NBA, averaging 7.2 minutes and 2.3 points per game.

In the summer of 2016, Cunningham joined the Chinese club Jiangsu Monkey Kings, where he averaged 34 points in 38.5 minutes per game.

After a year, he played in Europe for two seasons, at Bayern Munich, with which he won the German championship and cup, and at Italy’s Brescia Leonessa.

In 2019 Cunningham returned for another year in China, where he played for the Fujian Sturgeons and the Shanghai Sharks. Enditem