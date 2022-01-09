Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was acquitted of groping charges.

The prosecutor claims there is insufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

Canada’s TRENTON

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was charged with fondling a woman, but the charge was dropped three days before the case was set to go to trial.

The case had no chance of success, according to New York District Attorney David Soares.

The case was supposed to be heard on Friday.

“While we found the complainant in this case to be cooperative and credible, we have concluded that we will be unable to meet our burden at trial,” Soares said in a statement, adding that the allegation had “deeply troubled” him.

According to the Associated Press, Cuomo “had no immediate comment” on the charge being dropped.

Soares has previously stated that prosecuting the charge of forcible touching would be difficult.

“While many people have an opinion about the allegations against the former governor, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office is the only one who has to prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt,” Soares said on Monday.

Cuomo’s aide Brittany Commisso claimed the former governor slipped his hand under her blouse and touched her breast while the two were alone in the governor’s mansion in Albany in the latter part of 2020.

“I knew that was wrong, and he knew it as well,” Commisso told investigators.

“And that I in no way, shape, or form invited or requested it.”

It was something I didn’t want.”

The governor, who resigned after a dozen women accused him of inappropriate behavior, said he would have had to “go insane” to do what Commisso claimed.

Other charges against Cuomo involving sexual inappropriateness were dropped a few weeks ago.