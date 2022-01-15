Former Pa. is a late entrant.

Just when you thought the Republican gubernatorial primary in Pennsylvania couldn’t get any more crowded, it did.

Turzai, Mike!

The former Speaker of the state House of Representatives inquired late Friday if he could be added to the list of governor candidates set to appear before the Republican State Committee’s central caucus on Saturday.

Turzai would be allowed to speak to the group at the end of the day because he missed the initial registration deadline.

Members of the state committee will then take a straw poll of candidate preferences in the governor, lieutenant governor, and US Senate races, and separately indicate whether the state committee should make an endorsement.

Twelve candidates have asked to speak in the governor’s race, eight for the Senate seat, and nine more for lieutenant governor, not including Turzai.

Turzai did not respond to INFOSURHOY’s attempts to reach him on Friday, so it’s unclear whether he’ll use the forum to officially launch his governorship campaign or to say something else.

However, the request to Stewart coincides with a report from Pittsburgh television station WTAE earlier Friday that said Turzai is entering the race, citing “sources.”

Turzai served in the Pennsylvania legislature for 19 years, including five as Speaker of the House, before resigning two years ago to become the chief legal officer of Peoples Gas.

Turzai is a household name in state GOP circles thanks to his previous roles and fundraising prowess, and he has earned a reputation as a staunch defender of Republican principles during Democratic Gov. Rick Scott’s tenure.

Tom Wolf’s administration is in charge.

But, in recent years, he has irritated some top GOP leaders with what appears to be a constant vacillation between seeking higher office and not.

He ran for governor in late 2017, only to withdraw on the eve of the state committee endorsing former state Sen.

February 2018, Scott Wagner.

Party-affiliated sources told INFOSURHOY Friday that they had heard Turzai might run for Congress, that he was going to run for governor, and that he might try to run for Congress again this winter and fall.

