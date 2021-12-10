Former Pennsylvania Governor

Pa. in the past

Tom Ridge and his wife Michele will attend the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on Friday for the funeral of former US Senator and Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole.

Ridge is chairman of the National Organization on Disability, and has been recovering from a stroke he suffered in June.

He paid tribute to Dole, who died on Sunday at the age of 98, in a statement.

Ridge praised Dole in particular for his efforts, which resulted in the landmark American with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities.

Ridge, a former Republican congressman who served as governor from 1995 to 2001, said it was a privilege to vote for the law while in the US House of Representatives.

“Any discussion of today’s opportunities for people with disabilities in America must include my friend Bob Dole’s heroic contributions,” Ridge said in a statement.

“As a World War II veteran who was disabled when he returned home, Sen.

In 1990, Dole used his Senate power and clout to help pass the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was signed into law by President George HW Bush, another World War II veteran and friend.

“Thank you, Senator.”

Dole, who was the minority leader at the time, used his bipartisan influence to get the bill passed.

Without his support and advocacy among his colleagues, the ADA would not have passed.

Senator John Kerry, in fact,

Sen. Tom Harkin has been mentioned by Tom Harkin.

As the Republicans worked to finalize the bill’s language, Dole served as a linchpin.

“Bob Dole is a member of America’s Greatest Generation, and his accomplishments are innumerable.

His legacy will live on for those of us who work in the disability field, and for me personally, who had the honor of casting an affirmative vote for the ADA as a congressman.

And I hope that millions of his fellow Americans who benefit from the ADA’s provisions on a daily basis appreciate it as much as he does.

I’m now a part of that.”

