Former President Barack Obama Expected To Give Searing Takedown Of Trump In DNC Speech

Former President Barack Obama will give a searing takedown of his successor during his speech at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday evening.

According to released excerpts, Obama will state that Donald Trump views the presidency as a “reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves” and that his failure to lead has killed thousands of Americans amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies,” Obama is expected to tell viewers. “I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously. But he never did.”

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before,” Obama continues later in the speech.

Obama is expected to praise Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as “a brother.”

“Over eight years, Joe was the last one in the room whenever I faced a big decision. He made me a better president. He’s got the character and the experience to make us a better country,” Obama is expected to say.

Although Obama was mostly silent about his successor in the early years of Trump’s presidency, he has become increasingly vocal in his criticism toward the current administration. In a recent podcast with his former campaign manager, Obama claimed that Trump is trying to “discourage people from voting” by sabotaging the postal service. In May, Obama criticized Trump’s response to COVID-19 during a commencement address to students at historically black colleges.

California Sen. Kamala Harris will also give a speech Wednesday at the convention and accept the vice-presidential nomination.

″[I am] committed to the values she [my mother]taught me, to the word that teaches me to walk by faith, and not by sight, and to a vision passed on through generations of Americans—one that Joe Biden shares. A vision of our nation as a beloved community–where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love,” Harris will say, according to released excerpts.

“Donald Trump’s failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods,” Harris will say in her speech. “We’re at an inflection point. The constant chaos leaves us adrift. The incompetence makes us feel afraid. The callousness makes us feel alone. It’s a lot. And here’s the thing: We can do better and deserve so much more.”

“Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons. Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose,” the Harris speech notes.

Harris, the son of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, is the first Black woman to appear on a presidential ticket.