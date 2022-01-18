Former rebels in Chad have been released under an amnesty law.

Chad has passed an amnesty law that allows former rebels to be freed.

Amnesty will be granted to nearly 300 members of rebel movements.

According to authorities, several former rebels in Chad regained their freedom on Tuesday as a result of an amnesty law passed by transitional officials last year.

According to Justice Minister Mahamat Ahmat Alhabo, twenty-two treasonous inmates have been released from Klessoum prison near N’djamena.

Nearly 300 rebels and political dissidents were granted amnesty under the law, which was enacted to help those convicted of acts of rebellion.

According to Alhabo, the goal of a conviction is to allow the detainee to reflect on the crime and change his behavior in order to reintegrate into society in a dignified, responsible, and civic manner.

Implementing measures such as sentence reductions, pardons, and amnesties, he said, represents a new vision of the highest authorities to contribute to social peace and the establishment of impartial, fair, and accessible justice for all.

He claimed that forgiveness ensures the restoration of trust between Chadian sons and daughters, as well as the needed social peace.

According to the minister, in addition to those convicted of rebellion, presidents of the courts of appeal have been given instructions to proceed with the release of detainees who have been held without trial or without appearing before a judge for a long time.

Opposition groups invited to a forum on Chad’s future made the release of political prisoners a key demand.

The release of detainees would make it easier for them to participate in an inclusive national dialogue scheduled for mid-February, which would help prepare for the transition’s end.

After his father, Idriss Deby Itno, was killed on the battlefield, Mahamat Idriss Deby took power.