Former revolutionary base casts off poverty

GUIYANG, March 3 (Xinhua) — A former revolutionary base of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has officially cast off poverty.

On Tuesday, authorities announced to have lifted the county of Zheng’an in southwest China’s Guizhou Province out of poverty. The county is under the jurisdiction of the city of Zunyi, where the CPC conducted its early revolutionary activities.

The announcement means that more than eight million people in the entire city of Zunyi have officially bid farewell to poverty.

Zunyi was at the forefront of China’s battle against poverty. The city had eight counties in poverty previously.

Zunyi once served as a revolutionary base for the CPC.

In January 1935, an enlarged meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee took place in Zunyi during the Long March.

The meeting focused on rectifying the left-leaning errors in military and organizational affairs and established the correct leadership of the new Central Committee, as represented by Mao Zedong.

The Zunyi Meeting is regarded as a crucial turning point of the Long March, leading to the ultimate success of the Chinese revolution.

Since then, Zunyi has become a sacred place for generations of CPC members, and the footprints of the Red Army are forever imprinted on the city’s culture and spirit.