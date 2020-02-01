Former secretary of Wallace Simpson rejects Meghan Markle comparisons

A former secretary to Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson has rejected comparisons between the American socialite and Meghan Markle.

Johanna Schutz, who served the Duke and Duchess of Windsor for eight years after the 1936 abdication, insisted the former Suits star ‘doesn’t come close in terms of style and sophistication’.

Due to their similarities as American divorcees married to a British royal who stepped down from royal duties, the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Windsor have regularly been compared to each other.

But Schutz rejected the comparison in an interview with The Telegraph, in which she also reflected on her years of service for the Windsors as they enjoyed a comfortable life of exile in France.

‘Meghan doesn’t come close to the Duchess in terms of style or sophistication,’ she told the publication.

She added: ‘It’s all a pity. If only the Royal family had known her. The Duchess was a wonderful woman.’

Twice-married American socialite Simpson found herself at the center of one of the most scandalous love affairs of the 20th century when she entered into a relationship with Prince Edward, Prince of Wales who went on to briefly become King Edward VIII.

Their romance led to the prince abdicating the British throne in 1936.

Simpson received abusive and hostile hate mail and was accused of being a Nazi sympathiser.

She was formally known as the Duchess of Windsor, but was not allowed to share her husband’s title of ‘Royal Highness’.

Schutz said she first met the Duke and Duchess in Paris, where the couple lived, in 1969.

She said that while Simpson was ‘not beautiful’, she had a ‘hypnotic charm’ and had ‘mesmerising eyes’, while the Duke was ‘polite and gracious’.

The former secretary went on to become very close to the Windsors, allegedly becoming the ‘daughter they never had’.

After Edward died in 1972, she ate every meal with Simpson and accompanied her to America, the article claims.

Schutz also described the day when the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles went to Paris to see Edward 10 days before he died.

She said of the visit that it was ‘very important’ because the Duke had always said he had loved the Queen.

However, the article goes on to describe how, after Edward’s death, the Windsors’ lawyer, Maître Suzanne Blum, ‘threatened the Duchess’.

Even though the Duke had left all of his possessions and assets to the Royal family after his death, Schutz said the ‘menacing’ Blum told Simpson that the French Government would make her leave her home unless she left everything to the Louis Pasteur Institute, a science foundation.

Blum also allegedly banned friends from seeing Simpson and ‘imprisoned’ her in her home.

It was reported that Schutz was then dismissed by Blum in 1978, but Schutz said she was offered a new contract but refused to sign it because she said she would only work for the Duchess, not the lawyer.

She only left when Simpson became senile and no longer recognised her.