Former senior official of Inner Mongolia prosecuted for bribery

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Yun Guangzhong, a former senior official of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, has been prosecuted on the charge of taking bribes, according to the Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP).

Yun was charged with abusing his various former positions, including former secretary of the Hohhot Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, to seek profits for others and accepting vast sums of money and gifts in return.

Yun’s case was handed over to the procuratorate of Dalian in northeast China’s Liaoning Province for examination and prosecution upon the designation of the SPP after the National Supervisory Commission concluded the investigation, it said.

Yun will stand trial in the Intermediate People’s Court of Dalian.

During the examination and prosecution, the procuratorate authority informed Yun of his litigation rights, interrogated him and heard the defense counsel’s opinions.