Former senior official sentenced to 7 yrs for graft

CHENGDU, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — The former Party chief of southwest China’s Yunnan Province, Qin Guangrong, was sentenced to seven years in prison on Tuesday for bribery.

Qin, former secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Yunnan provincial committee and a former senior national legislator, was also fined 1.5 million yuan (around 231,000 U.S. dollars), according to the verdict of the Intermediate People’s Court of Chengdu in Sichuan Province.

Qin’s illicit gains, including any interest accrued, were ordered to be confiscated and turned over to the state treasury.

The court found that Qin abused his power and sought benefits for individuals and organizations in areas including project contracting, stock transfer, and job promotion while holding various Party and government posts from 2003 to 2014.

Qin and his family accepted money and goods worth more than 23 million yuan from 2000 to 2018, according to the court.

Qin accepted the court’s decision and said he will not appeal it.

Qin was given a lenient punishment after confessing his crimes and showing repentance, while all his illicit gains had been recovered.

According to information released by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, Qin was the first former principal official at provincial or ministerial level who turned himself in. Enditem