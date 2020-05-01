Former senior provincial official in south China indicted for bribery

15 SHARES Share Tweet

Zhang Qi, a former senior official of south China’s Hainan Province, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) said Thursday.

Zhang, a former member of the Standing Committee of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and former secretary of the CPC Haikou municipal committee, was accused of taking advantage of his various former positions to seek profits for others and illegally accepting vast sums of money and gifts in return, the SPP said in a statement.

Zhang’s case was handed over to the Guangzhou Municipal People’s Procuratorate in south China’s Guangdong Province for review and prosecution upon the designation of the SPP after the National Supervisory Commission concluded its investigation, it said.

The local procuratorate has filed the case in the Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court, according to the SPP.