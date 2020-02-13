Former Tanzania’s PM rejoins ruling party ahead of 2020 elections

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Tanzania’s former Prime Minister Frederick Sumaye on Monday rejoined the country’s ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), becoming the second former Prime Minister to rejoin the party in less than a year.

Sumaye, who quit leading opposition party Chama Cha Demokrasia Na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) about two months ago, announced his rejoining of CCM during a meeting of CCM’s Board of Trustees in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Sumaye decamped to CHADEMA after he unsuccessfully vied to run for the presidency on CCM’s ticket in 2015.

In December 2019, Sumaye quit the opposition party after his bid to retain his seat as the party’s Coastal zone chairman flopped.

In March 2019, former Tanzanian Prime Minister Edward Lowassa also quit CHADEMA and rejoined CCM in a move that tilted the nation’s political landscape.

Lowassa, 66, rejoined CCM at an event witnessed by CCM national chairman President John Magufuli at the party’s sub-headquarters in Dar es Salaam.

After CCM failed to nominate Lowassa as its candidate for the October 2015 presidential election, he left the party and stood instead as an opposition candidate but he was defeated in the election by then CCM candidate Magufuli.