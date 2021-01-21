Former Thai cabinet member sentenced to death

BANGKOK, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Thailand’s former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn was convicted guilty of murder charges and sentenced to death on Wednesday.

The Criminal Court ruled Banyin guilty of killing construction tycoon Chuwong Sae Tang in Bangkok in 2015.

The court considered the event in which Banyin drove a sedan and rammed a roadside tree, killing the businessman seated next to him, as a premeditated murder which was disguised as a road accident.

The 57-year-old defendant has denied the charges and claimed that it was merely an accident.

Last month, Banyin was convicted by court of another murder case and sentenced to life imprisonment.

In this case, Banyin was ruled guilty of masterminding the killing of Veerachai Sakuntaprasert, bother of senior judge Panida Sakuntaprasert earlier last year.

Banyin had held Veerachai hostage and eventually murdered him, in order to pressure Panida to rule favorably as a judge in a corruption lawsuit Banyin was involved in. Enditem