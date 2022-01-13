Former Top Gear presenter Quentin Willson believes that electric car charging taxes should be reduced to speed up the adoption of the technology.

Former Top Gear presenter Quentin Willson believes that electric car charging taxes should be reduced to speed up adoption.

The host left FairFuel due to the company’s stance on electric vehicles, and has now founded FairCharge.

Former Top Gear host Quentin Willson has founded a pro-electric vehicle lobbying group to promote electric vehicles and lobby for tax breaks for electric vehicle owners.

Mr Willson told me that FairCharge will work to dispel “urban myths” about electric vehicle ownership, insisting that “the technology works.”

“Now is the time to transition from fossil fuels to electrification and begin this critical energy transition,” he told me.

Mr. Willson, who co-hosted Top Gear with Jeremy Clarkson in the 1990s, has owned seven electric cars in the last ten years and is an outspoken supporter of electric vehicles.

His pro-EV stance sparked a schism at FairFuel, the motoring lobby group he co-founded in 2010 to advocate for lower gasoline taxes.

In September 2021, I reported that Mr. Willson had left the group, claiming that it was spreading false information about electric vehicles.

He told me that part of FairCharge’s mission would be to correct misconceptions about EV ownership.

The notions that batteries will fail after a few years, that cars cannot be driven in the rain, and that there is no place to charge are “urban myths” pushed by “vested interests lobbying,” he said.

FairCharge will also lobby for more generous tax breaks for electric vehicle owners.

Mr. Willson has written to the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, requesting that the VAT rate on public charging be reduced from 20% to 5%, in line with the VAT rate on home charging.

According to the website Transport (plus) Energy, “the current policy disadvantages many lower-income EV drivers and those who live in cities, who have no choice but to use public EV chargers.”

Mr. Willson also stated that he would campaign to make electric vehicles more accessible to low-income households and to exempt the sale of electric cars from VAT.

FairCharge is backed by the European Climate Foundation and will be led by veteran lobbyist Peter Carroll, who worked with Joanna Lumley on the Gurkhas’ rights campaign.

