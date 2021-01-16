Former U.S. treasury secretary to helm major committee on U.S.-China relations

NEW YORK, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — Former U.S. treasury secretary Jacob J. Lew has been named chair of the board of directors of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations (NCUSCR), according to a recent NCUSCR release.

The NCUSCR, a non-profit organization, has been at the forefront of promoting understanding and cooperation between the United States and China for decades since the area of “Ping-Pong Diplomacy” in the 1970s.

Lew is the 10th NCUSCR chair, the fourth former U.S. cabinet member and the second former U.S. treasury secretary to helm the New York-based committee.

According to the release, Lew believes “sound and productive Sino-American relations serve vital American and world interests.”

“The manner in which America and China conduct their security, economic, and political relationships in the coming years will have a profound impact on the policy dynamics of the entire global community,” Lew was quoted as saying in the release.

“By educating leaders and creating opportunities for dialogue, the National Committee will play an important role in helping the two countries navigate this critical period in their relationship,” he added.

Lew, born on Aug. 29, 1955, is an American attorney and politician who served as the 76th U.S. Secretary of the Treasury from 2013 to 2017.

As a Democrat, he also served as the 25th White House Chief of Staff and Director of the Office of Management and Budget in both of the Bill Clinton Administration and the Barak Obama Administration.

After 19 years serving as chair, Lew’s predecessor Carla Hills will become honorary chair and remain on the board, the release said. Enditem