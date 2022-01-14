Former UK COVID taskforce chief apologises profusely for the party’s violations of the rules.

Former COVID taskforce chief in the UK profusely apologizes for his party’s rule-breaking.

The ex-director general of the Cabinet Office’s COVID-19 taskforce is the most recent to admit to a lockdown-breaking drinks party.

Despite the fact that coronavirus restrictions at the time prohibited indoor socializing, the former head of the UK coronavirus taskforce apologized on Friday for leaving drinks behind.

Former COVID-19 taskforce director general Kate Josephs expressed her “deep regret” for the December party.

She also stated that the party is now a part of a government-wide investigation into parties that have violated COVID-19 restrictions, which is rapidly expanding in scope.

“On the evening of December 17th, I gathered with colleagues who had been at work that day, with drinks, in our office in the Cabinet Office, to mark my departure from the civil service,” Josephs said in a statement on Twitter.

“I sincerely apologize for what I did and the ensuing rage.”

It follows a flurry of leaks about lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street and across government, despite the fact that the rest of the country abided by the rules.

The scandal was dubbed “partygate” by the local press.

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, admitted to attending one of the parties in Downing Street, which he claimed he mistook for a work meeting, and was forced to apologize to Queen Elizabeth II earlier today for two parties held in No 10 on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, despite the fact that he was away at the time.

Josephs is now the Chief Executive of Sheffield City Council.

“This pandemic has wreaked havoc on Sheffield, and I apologize without reservation,” she said.

“I didn’t go to any of the events at 10 Downing Street,” Josephs continued.