Former Ukrainian PM Tymoshenko tests positive for coronavirus

KIEV, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, local media reported Sunday.

“Her condition is assessed as serious. Her temperature is up to 39 degree Celsius,” a spokeswoman for Tymoshenko’s Fatherland party was quoted as saying.

The spokeswoman did not give further details, according to the report.

Before her defeat in the presidential election in 2010, Tymoshenko, 59, served as Ukrainian prime minister twice between 2005 and 2010.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Ukraine is soaring this week, with the national tally reaching 107,379 as of Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Enditem