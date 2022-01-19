Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko’s passport will be confiscated by a Ukrainian court.

Poroshenko has been charged with high treason and funding terrorism in the occupied Donbass.

Ukraine, Kyiv

The passport of Ukraine’s former President Petro Poroshenko was confiscated by a Ukrainian court on Wednesday.

The decision came after the prosecutor’s request for a bail of 1 billion Hryvnia ((dollar)35.2 million) or Poroshenko’s remand in custody was denied by the Pechersk District Court in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

In the occupied Donbas region, the former president is accused of high treason and funding separatist terrorism.

Poroshenko, who had been living in the United States, returned to Ukraine on Monday.