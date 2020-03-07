Former UN Secretary-General Perez de Cuellar dies

LIMA, March 4 – Former U.N. Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar, a Peruvian diplomat who played a crucial role in ending the Iran-Iraq war of 1980 to 1988, has died, the United Nations said in a statement on Wednesday.

Perez de Cuellar, whose life spanned a century, served as head of the international body from 1982 to 1991. During his time in office, he played a crucial role in securing the release of American hostages held in Lebanon as well as peace accords in Cambodia and El Salvador, the United Nations said. (Reporting by Marco Aquino in Lima and Michelle Nichols at the United Nations; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)