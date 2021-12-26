Former vaccines chief says the case for vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 is “a close call.”

Clive Dix believes that immunizing vulnerable children aged five to eleven years makes sense, but that it is unclear whether all children in that age group should be vaccinated.

According to Clive Dix, the former head of the UK Vaccine Task Force, the case for vaccinating healthy five to 11-year-olds is “a close call” because they are at low risk of severe illness from Omicron and vaccines don’t do much to reduce virus transmission.

After receiving approval from the MHRA, health secretary Sajid Javid approved vaccinations for vulnerable children in that age group last week.

Around 330,000 children aged five to eleven in the UK will be eligible for the vaccines, which are expected to begin in the second half of the month.

While the vaccine has been found to be safe and effective in children, the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI) will wait for more data on how effective the vaccines are against the Omicron variant before making a final decision on whether to extend the vaccine to everyone in that age group.

It is unlikely that a decision will be made before the end of January.

Some scientists are urging all children in that age group to get vaccines as soon as possible, claiming that the Omicron variant puts them at greater risk than previous variants.

Former Vaccine Task Force chairman Clive Dix, on the other hand, believes that deciding whether or not to vaccinate healthy young children is a difficult one.

“If they’re vulnerable, the risk is obviously high – there’ll be a lot of Omicron floating around, so they need to be protected,” Dr Dix told me.

“However, the disease tends to be milder with Omicron, and young people haven’t been particularly ill with it unless they’re vulnerable.”

So, whether it’s the right thing to do or not, I believe it will be a very close call.”

“Vaccines will help to reduce serious disease and death, but they don’t do much to reduce transmission right now, though they may help a little.”

Is it worth it to give [healthy]young people if all it does is reduce transmission a little – because they won’t get sick?

“It’s a difficult decision,” he explained.

Covid vaccine for children: Case for jabbing 5 to 11 year-olds is ‘a close call’, says former vaccines chief