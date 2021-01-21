Former vice governor of Qinghai Province arrested for accepting bribes

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — The Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) on Thursday announced its decision to arrest Wen Guodong, former vice governor of northwest China’s Qinghai Province, for suspected bribe-taking.

The National Supervisory Commission has completed the investigation into Wen’s case and handed it over to prosecuting agencies, the SPP said.

Wen has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws. Enditem