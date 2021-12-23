Former Wood-Mode workers are unlikely to receive any of the money owed to them: ‘At this point, we’ve exhausted our options.’

Former Wood-Mode employees are unlikely to receive any of the money owed to them: ‘At this point, we’ve exhausted all of our options.’

KREAMER – As a result of the abrupt closure of the Snyder County custom wood cabinet manufacturer in 2019, the 938 employees of the defunct Wood-Mode Inc. are unlikely to see the (dollar)10.3 million to which they are entitled.

Two of the attorneys who represented the employees in a class action lawsuit alleging the owners of violating the Worker Adjustment and Retaining Act (WARN), which requires a 60-day notice of closing, have come to this conclusion.

The company agreed to pay (dollar)13,796,114 in damages, with the workers receiving (dollar)10,339,585 in wages and benefits.

The stipulated judgment stated that the old Wood-Mode, despite believing it had a complete defense, was unable to defend the suit because it was no longer in business.

Although they were named as defendants, the judgment made no mention of CEO Robert L Gronlund, who died in March, or his son R Brooks Gronlund, president and chief operating officer.

Don Yerger described the outcome as “disappointing but not surprising.”

He’s known the Gronlunds for decades and said they’ve always been careful with their money.

Yerger had worked for the former Wood-Mode for nearly 44 years before being hired by the new company a few weeks ago.

He had been employed by a Snyder County cabinet company that had recently laid off workers.

New York lawyers Jack A Raisner and Rene S Roupinian wrote to the old company’s employees:

“We’ve needed a reach longer than the WARN Act allows” in order to collect on the judgment.

“WARN only permits us to collect from the corporation and its assets, not, for example, from the company’s officers or directors.”

“Wood-Mode was effectively dissolved as an empty shell, as you are aware.

“Neither the WARN Act nor our status as a judgment holder allow us to sue individuals, the bank, the new owners of Wood-Mode, or anyone else who may now own some of their property.”

A lien search for pieces of the ex-Wood-Mode property by a Harrisburg bankruptcy attorney “turned up dry,” they said.

In August of this year, the existing Wood-Mode was renamed…

