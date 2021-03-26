Formula 1 takes to the track in Bahrain this weekend

ISTANBUL

Engines are set to roar for the start of Formula 1’s new season on Sunday, with Bahrain hosting the first race of 2021.

The 57-lap Bahrain GP will be run at Bahrain International Circuit on a track nearly 5.4 kilometers (3.3 miles) long, located in the desert region of Sakhir, 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the capital Manama.

The qualifying round will be held at 1500GMT on Saturday, and the race will start at the same time Sunday.

There are 23 races scheduled this year – more Grand Prix events set for one season than ever before.

Last year British Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton clinched his seventh drivers’ title in the Turkish Grand Prix to equal F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s record of world championships.

The 36-year-old also racked up a total of 95 Grand Prix wins to beat Schumacher’s all-time record of 91, set back in 2006.

Formula 1 agreed to a $145 million budget cap for teams, and the minimum weights have also been increased for this season.

Bowing to lower revenues due to the pandemic, next year team budget limits will be cut to $140 million and to $135 million in 2023.

On the other hand, the dry weight limit for cars rose from 746 kg to 752 kg (1,645 lbs. to 1,658 lbs.), while the power unit weight climbed from 145 kg to 150 kg (320 lbs. to 331 lbs.).

Saudi Arabia will host its first-ever F1 race in the coastal city of Jeddah, while the season will finish with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 12.

2021 F1 World Championship calendar:

March 28 – Bahrain (Sakhir)

April 18 – Italy (Imola)

May 2 – Portugal (Portimao)

May 9 – Spain (Barcelona)

May 23 – Monaco (Monaco)

June 6 – Azerbaijan (Baku)

June 13 – Canada (Montreal)

June 27 – France (Le Castellet)

July 4 – Austria (Spielberg)

July 18 – United Kingdom (Silverstone)

Aug. 1 – Hungary (Budapest)

Aug. 29 – Belgium (Spa)

Sept. 5 – Netherlands (Zandvoort)

Sept. 12 – Italy (Monza)

Sept. 26 – Russia (Sochi)

Oct. 3 – Singapore (Singapore)

Oct. 10 – Japan (Suzuka)

Oct. 24 – USA (Austin)

Oct. 31- Mexico (Mexico City)

Nov. 7 – Brazil (Sao Paulo)

Nov. 21 – Australia (Melbourne)

Dec. 5 – Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

Dec. 12 – Abu Dhabi (Yas Island)