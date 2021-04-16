Formula 1 takes to the track in Italy this weekend

ISTANBUL

Italy is set to host the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Formula 1 on Sunday.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be raced over 63 laps at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Circuit on a nearly 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) track, near the town of Imola, 40 km (25 mi) east of Bologna.

The qualifying round will be held at 1200GMT on Saturday, and the race will start at 1300GMT on Sunday.

British driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes won the first race of the season at the Bahrain International Circuit in the desert region of Sakhir, located 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the capital Manama.

Driver standings:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 25 points

2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 18

3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 16

4. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 12

5. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 10

Constructor standings:

1. Mercedes: 41

2. Red Bull: 28

3. McLaren: 18

4. Ferrari: 12

5. AlphaTauri: 2