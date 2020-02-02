Formula E race in Sanya postponed due to virus outbreak

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Round 6 of the 2019-20 Formula E championship in Sanya has been postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in China.

The race was scheduled to be held on March 21 on a street circuit in Sanya’s Haitang Bay, but had been placed in doubt following the spread of the flu-like virus.

In a statement released on Sunday, Formula E did not specify if or when the race would be rescheduled, merely saying the series would “study the viability of potential alternative dates should the situation improve”.

The flu-like coronavirus has killed more than 300 people and infected over 14,000 in China since it first emerged in the city of Wuhan last December, and the World Health Organisation has declared it a public health emergency.

In an attempt to control the spread of the virus and minimize the risk of infection, many sporting events in China have since been relocated, postponed or canceled outright.

It is not yet known whether the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled for April 19, will also fall victim to the ongoing situation.